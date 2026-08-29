Volvo EX90 Launch: The Volvo EX90 will be launched in India on October 12, 2026. The EX90 electric SUV was showcased for the first time in 2022, and it is the brand’s global flagship offering. Notably, the EX90 will be the brand's second model in its EV lineup in the Indian market after the EX30 compact electric SUV. Let’s take a look at the design, features, range, and specs of the upcoming Volvo EX90.

Volvo EX90 India: Features The Volvo EX90 comes equipped with a dual-tone interior theme with dark grey and beige shades. Inside the cabin, the EX90 features a three-spoke steering wheel with mounted controls. Additionally, the EX90 features a 14.5-inch Google-based vertically positioned touchscreen. It also gets a 9-inch digital driver’s display and a 13.2-inch heads-up display. The EX90 is offered in a 7-seater configuration as standard; select variants of the SUV also offer a 6-seat configuration. In terms of features, the EX90 comes equipped with a digital key, a four-zone climate control system, a cabin air purifier, powered and ventilated front seats, a panoramic glass roof, a 360-degree camera, and more.

Also Read: Mahindra XEV 9e, XEV 9s, And BE 6 SPORTEQ Now Available With BaaS: Prices Start At ₹11.45 Lakh Volvo EX90 India: Range & Specs The Volvo EX90 is based on an 800V architecture, and it comes equipped with options of either a 92 kWh or a 106 kWh battery pack. While the 92 kWh battery pack is paired with a rear-mounted single electric motor, the 106 kWh battery pack is available with a dual-motor All-wheel drive setup. The smaller battery pack has a WLTP-certified 565 kilometres of range, and it can generate 333hp and 480 Nm. Trims with the smaller battery pack can sprint from 0-100 km/h in 6.6 seconds.

The larger battery pack, paired with an All-Wheel Drive system, has a claimed range of 608 kilometres. It can generate peak power and torque output of 456 hp and 670 Nm, respectively, and it can sprint from 0-100 in 5.3 seconds. Then, there’s a performance variant of the electric SUV with the same battery pack and an all-wheel drive setup that has a claimed range of up to 602 km. The performance trim of the EX90 can generate 680hp and 870Nm, and it does 0-100 km/h in just 4 seconds.

Also Read: Ather Konarc E-Scooter Launch Tomorrow: 200 km Range, TFT Instrument Cluster, And More Expected Volvo EX90 India: Design Dimensionally, the Volvo EX90 is similar to the Volvo XC90. At the front, the Volvo EX90 features T-shaped LED headlamps, and it gets horizontally positioned pixel-like LED DRLs. Additionally, the front fascia comprises a body-coloured sealed-off grille with the brand’s logo in the centre. Air intakes are positioned lower on the front bumper. On the sides, the EX90 gets a clean look with 20-inch alloy wheels. On the rear, the EX90 gets C-shaped LED taillights, and vertical light slats are placed on the rear windscreen. A subtle roof spoiler is also visible on the rear.