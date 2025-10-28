Bihar News: A video of a Bihar police officer allegedly misbehaving with a man and a woman at a restaurant in Barsoi, Katihar district, has triggered widespread outrage on social media. The incident took place on October 24 at the BR-11 Restaurant, where the duo, who identified themselves as siblings, were confronted by the Station House Officer (SHO) during an inspection.

The CCTV footage from the restaurant shows the SHO approaching the pair, who were seated at a table. He is heard asking the man, “Kaun hai ye? (Who is this sitting with you?)” to which the man responds, “Behen hai meri (She is my sister).”

Instead of ending the exchange, the officer appeared irritated and accused the man of "talking back," warning him to "watch his tone and temper." The man maintained composure, replying, "Aapne poocha toh maine bola behen hai (You asked, so I just told you that she is my sister)."

The situation quickly escalated when another officer joined in, seemingly supporting the SHO. The woman accompanying the man was seen recording the confrontation on her phone. The man later shared the CCTV footage online, writing, “This incident occurred yesterday night when we went for family dinner in Barsoi, Bihar, which falls under Katihar district. So we can’t even take our sister for a family dinner if it’s election time in Bihar?” He tagged Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and the Katihar Police in his post.

In an official statement, the Katihar Police said the officers were conducting routine checks at hotels and lodges ahead of the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections. “Information was received that some anti-social elements were sitting at the restaurant. To verify this information, the SHO, along with Assistant Sub-Inspector Ranjan Kumar Yadav and a female constable, reached the restaurant around 8.10 pm and began asking the people sitting there for their names and addresses,” the statement said.

The police further claimed that the duo “failed to give satisfactory answers” and allegedly used inappropriate language, which led to a heated exchange. The SHO later informed the Sub-Divisional Police Officer (SDPO) about the incident. Authorities have issued a showcause notice to the SHO and further action is being taken.