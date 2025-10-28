The Mahagathbandhan, spearheaded by the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and Congress, on Tuesday unveiled its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran', ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections. The event was attended by RJD leader and the alliance’s Chief Ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav, Deputy CM candidate and Vikassheel Insaan Party (VIP) chief Mukesh Sahani, Congress leader Pawan Khera, and CPI(ML) leader Dipankar Bhattacharya. #WATCH | Patna, Bihar | Mahagathbandhan releases its manifesto titled 'Bihar Ka Tejashwi Pran' for the upcoming #BiharElection2025. pic.twitter.com/WvQS6MWTXZ — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025 Speaking to the media personnel during the event, the RJD leader said, "Not only do we have to form the government in Bihar, we also have to make a new Bihar. The Mahagathbandhan alliance has released the Sankalp Patra for Bihar." Key ally and Deputy Chief Minister Face, Mukesh Saini from VIP party said during the launch event, "Today we have launched the Sankalp Patra for a new Bihar. For the next 30-35 years, we will work for the service of the people of Bihar. We will fulfil all the public's aspirations. We will complete all the promises made to the public. The public of the state is standing in support of the Mahagathbandhan and we are forming the government in Bihar. On the other hand, the NDA has no 'Sankalp'."

What Does The Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Promise?

- The manifesto promised a government job for every household within 20 days of coming to power.

- The 32-page manifesto also announced the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the state. Under this scheme, the social security pension for the elderly is expected to increase to Rs 3000.

- The election manifesto contained a total of 25 points, which included the construction of IT Parks, Special Economic Zones, dairy-based industries and agro-based based industries.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha Live Updates: Severe Storm To Make Landfall Near Kakinada Tonight, Heavy Rain Forecast For Tamil Nadu And Odisha

- The manifesto also had promises to address the 'migration' problem of the state for jobs.

- The manifesto placed special emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth, enhancing the education and healthcare systems, establishing new industries, and attracting greater investment to Bihar.

- Under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.

- As part of its manifesto, the Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold, and make Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".

- The management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be entrusted to members of the Buddhist community.

- The manifesto pledged to raise the current 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30%.

ALSO READ: Delhi Metro Update: DMRC Plans Expansion Of Platforms To Reduce Peak-Hour Congestion | Check List Of Stations Here