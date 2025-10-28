- By Soumyaroop Mukherjee
What Does The Mahagathbandhan Manifesto Promise?
- The manifesto promised a government job for every household within 20 days of coming to power.
- The 32-page manifesto also announced the implementation of the Old Pension Scheme in the state. Under this scheme, the social security pension for the elderly is expected to increase to Rs 3000.
- The election manifesto contained a total of 25 points, which included the construction of IT Parks, Special Economic Zones, dairy-based industries and agro-based based industries.
- The manifesto also had promises to address the 'migration' problem of the state for jobs.
- The manifesto placed special emphasis on creating employment opportunities for the youth, enhancing the education and healthcare systems, establishing new industries, and attracting greater investment to Bihar.
- Under the 'Mai-Behin Maan Yojana', women will receive financial assistance of Rs 2,500 per month from December 1 for the next five years.
- As part of its manifesto, the Mahagathbandhan has promised to put the Waqf (Amendment) Bill on hold, and make Waqf properties "welfare-oriented and transparent".
- The management of Buddhist temples in Bodh Gaya will be entrusted to members of the Buddhist community.
- The manifesto pledged to raise the current 20% reservation for the Most Backward Classes in Panchayat and Municipal bodies to 30%.
