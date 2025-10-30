In a shocking incident, an ASI of the Bihar Police was brutally murdered by slitting his throat in Siwan. ASI Anirudh Kumar was killed on Wednesday night, somewhere between Sirsawan Naya Tola and Sadpur villages in the Daraunda police station, where he was posted.

His throat was slit with a sharp-edged weapon. His body was recovered from a farm field in Rahar on Thursday morning, which is about one and a half km from the police station. Kumar, 46, was a resident of Kunwar village in the Rajpar police station area in Bihar's Madhubani district. Kumar was posted at the Daraunda police station for the past one and a half years. Upon receiving information about the incident, Siwan Superintendent of Police Manoj Kumar Tiwari, SDPO Aman, and police teams from the Daraunda and Maharajganj police stations arrived at the scene and started the investigation.

Daraunda Station Officer Vikas Kumar Singh said, "The body has been identified as that of ASI Anirudh Kumar. He was posted at the Daraunda police station. Prima facie, it appears to have been a murder with a sharp weapon. The matter is being investigated."

In connection with the murder, the police raided the residence of an orchestra operator. So far, 3-4 people have been detained and interrogated. A heavy police force has been deployed for security at the body recovery site. Providing details about the case, SP Manoj Kumar Tiwari said that the murder stemmed from a personal dispute, as the locals said that the ASI was involved with a woman who danced in an orchestra.

According to reports, ASI Anirudh Kumar was out in civilian clothes last night. While on his way, he was attacked by criminals.

The ASI's murder has sent shockwaves through the entire police department. Several police teams have been formed and the investigation is underway. The police are also looking for CCTV footage from the nearby areas.