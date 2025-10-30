- By Yashashvi Tak
Bihar Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Patna and eight other districts, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and lightning over the next three days. Influenced by Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal, Bihar is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between October 30 and November 1.
Bihar Districts On Alert
In the next 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Supaul. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Madhubani, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Shivhar.
Patna Weather Forecast
On October 30, the temperature is 29-24 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.
On October 31, the temperature will be 28-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.
On November 1, the temperature will be 28-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.
On November 2, the temperature will be 30-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80, and the weather will be partly cloudy with a possibility of rain, thunderstorm, or duststorm.
On November 3, the temperature will be 31-21 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80 and a mainly clear sky, while on November 4, the temperature will remain 31-21 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80 and a mainly clear sky.
The highest rainfall of 72 mm was recorded in Dobhi, Gaya. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout Wednesday brought a noticeable drop in temperature across Patna and nearby areas, increasing the chill. The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9°C, and temperatures declined across most parts of the state.
Rainfall Record
Rainfall was recorded at several locations across the region, with Siwan’s Siwan district receiving the highest at 20.2 mm, followed by 18.6 mm in Gaya’s Dumaria district, 12.6 mm in Raghunathpur district, 10.2 mm in Aurangabad’s Kutumba district, and 7.6 mm in Mohania. Aurangabad’s Navinagar district recorded 4.2 mm of rainfall, while Bodh Gaya received 4 mm. Bhabua and Tilauthu district each recorded 2.6 mm, and Buxar received 2.4 mm of rainfall.
Temperatures In Major Cities
In terms of temperatures, Patna registered a maximum of 28.9 Degree Celsius and a minimum of 25.6 Degree Celsius. Gaya recorded a maximum temperature of 27.2 Degree Celsius and a minimum of 23.8 Degree Celsius. Bhagalpur experienced a maximum of 30.5 Degree Celsius and a minimum of 25.0 Degree Celsius, while Muzaffarpur recorded a maximum of 30.0 Degree Celsius and a minimum of 25.0 Degree Celsius.