Bihar Weather Update Today: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a yellow alert for Patna and eight other districts, warning of thunderstorms, rain, and lightning over the next three days. Influenced by Cyclone Montha in the Bay of Bengal, Bihar is expected to experience heavy to very heavy rainfall between October 30 and November 1.

In the next 24 hours, extremely heavy rainfall is likely in East Champaran, West Champaran, Gopalganj, Siwan, Madhubani, Sitamarhi, Darbhanga, and Supaul. Additionally, heavy rainfall is expected in Vaishali, Saran, Muzaffarpur, Saharsa, Madhubani, Buxar, Kaimur, Rohtas, Aurangabad, and Shivhar.

Patna Weather Forecast

On October 30, the temperature is 29-24 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.

On October 31, the temperature will be 28-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with a few spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.

On November 1, the temperature will be 28-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/88, and the weather will be generally cloudy with one or two spells of rain or thunderstorm, accompanied by lightning.

On November 2, the temperature will be 30-22 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80, and the weather will be partly cloudy with a possibility of rain, thunderstorm, or duststorm.

On November 3, the temperature will be 31-21 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80 and a mainly clear sky, while on November 4, the temperature will remain 31-21 Degree Celsius with humidity at 90/80 and a mainly clear sky.

The highest rainfall of 72 mm was recorded in Dobhi, Gaya. Cloudy skies and intermittent showers throughout Wednesday brought a noticeable drop in temperature across Patna and nearby areas, increasing the chill. The capital recorded a maximum temperature of 28.9°C, and temperatures declined across most parts of the state.