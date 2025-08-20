The Bihar government on Tuesday approved multiple big-ticket projects, including the widening of two major roads, relief measures for government employees, and new schemes for farmers. The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

The cabinet approved the widening of the Salepur–Narsanda–Telmar–Karauta stretch of NH-30 into a four-lane road for Rs 539.19 crore. The 19.43 km road will include two flyovers, two big bridges, 13 minor bridges, 19 ARCSI box culverts, and 34 pipe culverts.

Additionally, Rs 364 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 7.4 km four-lane access road linking the Rajgir Sports Complex-cum-International Cricket Stadium to NH-120. The project also includes a Road Over Bridge (ROB).

Government employees will get 35 holidays in 2026, but since six fall on Sundays, the effective number of holidays will be 29. The list includes 11 executive order holidays and 24 holidays under the NI Act, 1881, besides 22 restricted/optional holidays, of which three can be availed by each employee. April 1, 2026, has been declared a holiday for annual bank account closure.