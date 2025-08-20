- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
The Bihar government on Tuesday approved multiple big-ticket projects, including the widening of two major roads, relief measures for government employees, and new schemes for farmers. The decisions were taken in a cabinet meeting chaired by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
The cabinet approved the widening of the Salepur–Narsanda–Telmar–Karauta stretch of NH-30 into a four-lane road for Rs 539.19 crore. The 19.43 km road will include two flyovers, two big bridges, 13 minor bridges, 19 ARCSI box culverts, and 34 pipe culverts.
Additionally, Rs 364 crore has been sanctioned for the construction of a 7.4 km four-lane access road linking the Rajgir Sports Complex-cum-International Cricket Stadium to NH-120. The project also includes a Road Over Bridge (ROB).
Government employees will get 35 holidays in 2026, but since six fall on Sundays, the effective number of holidays will be 29. The list includes 11 executive order holidays and 24 holidays under the NI Act, 1881, besides 22 restricted/optional holidays, of which three can be availed by each employee. April 1, 2026, has been declared a holiday for annual bank account closure.
In a major relief, the cabinet approved a proposal for resolving pending cases related to salary compensation registers destroyed before 2012-13. The contribution amount will now be calculated based on the basic salary’s minimum contribution in the respective year and the interest rate fixed by the Finance Department.
Under the Krishi Unnati Yojana, Rs 6 crore has been approved as a one-time grant for implementing the National Agriculture Market (e-NAM) in 20 market yards, enabling farmers to sell produce more easily through online payment services.
Other Key Decisions:
- Annual celebration of freedom fighter Upendra Nath Verma’s birth anniversary on August 23 in Gaya.
- Free inter-departmental transfer of 46 acres to the Home Department for setting up a Bihar Special Armed Police battalion headquarters in Banka district.
- Approval of Sugarcane Development Service Rules, 2025.
- Allocation of Rs 5.30 crore to NIC for testing and maintaining the e-beneficiary portal.
- Land transfer worth Rs 2.25 crore for the construction of a 132/33 kV grid substation in Madhepura.
- Amendments to Auxiliary Nurse Midwife cadre rules (2025).