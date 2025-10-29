Union Minister Giriraj Singh on Wednesday took a jibe at Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his 'dance for votes' remarks against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying "the habit of dancing runs in Gandhi's family." Taking a dig at Rahul Gandhi's motorcycle ride during the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' in Bihar, Giriraj Singh said, "The people of Bihar will give them a befitting reply. Rahul Gandhi himself was dancing on a motorcycle, and he also knows with whom he was dancing. The habit of dancing runs in Rahul Gandhi's family."

This comes after Gandhi launched a staunch attack against PM Modi, alleging he would 'do anything for votes'. Addressing an election rally at Muzaffarpur earlier today, Gandhi reiterated his "vote theft" allegations, accusing PM Modi of attempting to steal votes in the Bihar elections. The Congress leader said, "He (PM Modi) just wants your vote. If you ask him to do a drama for votes, he will. You can make him do anything. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance, he will dance."

The "motorcycle" dig was aimed at him, as back in August, Rahul Gandhi, along with Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Tejashwi Yadav, rode motorcycles during the 'Yatra' to highlight alleged irregularities in the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls in the State. Further, Giriraj Singh slammed the Congress leader for his remarks against PM Modi over Chhath Puja, calling it an "insult" to the Sanatan Dharma.

"Rahul Gandhi and Congress have insulted Sanatan by making lewd comments on Chhath Puja. This is an insult to Sanatan and Hindus. Rahul Gandhi himself does not know who he is. Is he a Parsi, a Hindu or a Christian?" he told reporters. In Darbhanga, Gandhi said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja.

In Darbhanga, Gandhi said that the BJP staged a "drama" and built a separate pond for PM Modi to take a dip in during Chhath Puja.

"PM Modi said that he will bathe on the Yamuna for Chhath. The Yamuna has dirty water. If someone drank it, they would either get sick or die. No one can go inside. The water is so dirty that if you enter it, you would get sick or get an infection. But Modi staged a drama. He built a small pond there. They will show you anything for elections. A pipe is installed from behind. Clean water is poured into it. The problem arose that someone took a photo of the pipe," he said.

