In a move to connect youth with local employment opportunities, the Uttar Pradesh government will now organise monthly placement drives across all districts. The Department of Skill Development and Vocational Education has prepared a detailed plan to ensure effective coordination between industries and training institutions.

According to the plan, Industrial Training Institutes (ITIs) and the Skill Development Mission will work in tandem with industries to upgrade courses based on market demand. All nodal ITIs will conduct placement drives on the 21st of every month. Deloitte India will play an active role in these initiatives, along with other participating companies.

Minister of State for Vocational Education, Skill Development, and Entrepreneurship Kapil Dev Aggarwal issued these directives during a departmental review meeting at the UP Skill Development Mission headquarters. He also instructed officials to regularly update students’ placement records on the Skill Mitra portal and ensure that ITI-trained youth are employed locally in sectors such as plumbing, electrical work, and mechanics.

To provide practical exposure, industrial visits will also be organised for students in coordination with local industries. Deloitte India will prepare a detailed timetable and calendar for these visits.

The Skill Development Mission has already partnered with the Automotive Skills Development Council, Furniture and Fittings Sector Skill Council, and Gyan Dairy. Work is also underway to set up Centres of Excellence for the furniture sector in Noida, Gorakhpur, and Saharanpur.