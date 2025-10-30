Bihar Election 2025 : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday accused Rahul Gandhi of insulting the Chhath festival, saying that "for Congress and RJD, the worship of Chhathi Maiyya is a drama". PM Modi's remarks came after Rahul Gandhi during an election rally at Muzaffarpur targeted the prime minister and said that "he will dance to get your votes."

Addressing a rally in Muzaffarpur, PM Modi said, "The women who observe such a long fast without water. The women who stand in the Ganga Ji and offer arghya to Surya Dev. In the eyes of RJD-Congress, they are doing a drama. Will the mothers and sisters of Bihar tolerate this insult to Chhathi Maiya? I know that no person from Bihar can forget this insult to Chhathi Maiya."

“We are making efforts to secure a UNESCO heritage tag for the Chhath festival,” Modi said, further accusing the Congress and RJD of insulting Chhathi Maiyya.

The PM further added that wherever the RJD and Congress spread bitterness, social harmony suffers. He added that under their misrule, development disappears, corruption flourishes, and the rights of the poor are looted while only a few families prosper. “Such people can never bring progress to Bihar,” he remarked.

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Chhath Puja Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the Mahagathbandhan’s Bihar election campaign from Muzaffarpur, accompanied by RJD leader and alliance’s chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the crowd, Gandhi reiterated his allegations of vote theft against PM Modi, claiming the BJP manipulated elections in Bihar and Maharashtra. He also said the prime minister has no connection with Chhath Puja or the Yamuna River.

What Rahul Gandhi Said On Chhath Puja Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Wednesday launched the Mahagathbandhan's Bihar election campaign from Muzaffarpur, accompanied by RJD leader and alliance's chief ministerial candidate Tejashwi Yadav. Addressing the crowd, Gandhi reiterated his allegations of vote theft against PM Modi, claiming the BJP manipulated elections in Bihar and Maharashtra. He also said the prime minister has no connection with Chhath Puja or the Yamuna River.

"There's no Yamuna there; there's a pond there. Narendra Modi went to bathe in his swimming pool. He has nothing to do with the Yamuna. He has nothing to do with Chhath Puja. He just wants your vote. If you tell Narendra Modi to dance. He will dance... they are engaged in stealing your votes. Because they want to end this election disease. I am telling you, they stole elections in Maharashtra, they stole elections in Haryana, and they will try their best in Bihar," Rahul said. Amit Shah On Chhath Remark Union Home Minister Amit Shah, while addressing a rally in the state yesterday, said that both Rahul Gandhi and the Mahagathbandhan will face serious consequences in the upcoming Bihar polls for "insulting" devotees of Chhath Maiya.