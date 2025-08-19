The Bihar Education Department has directed all district education officers to complete roster clearance work at the earliest for the fourth phase of teacher recruitment (TRE-4) in government schools. Officials have been instructed to finish the process within the stipulated time frame, after which vacancies will be sent to the Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) for requisition.

Around 1.12 lakh teachers are expected to be appointed across the fourth (TRE-4) and fifth (TRE-5) phases, with nearly 50,000 posts likely to be filled in the upcoming phase. The fourth phase will primarily focus on seats that have remained vacant so far.

An official said the roster clearance process may take 10–15 days, indicating that the TRE-4 vacancies could be announced as early as September. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had earlier, on July 16, directed the department to calculate vacancies in government schools and conduct the TRE-4 examination without delay.