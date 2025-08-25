- By Akansha Pandey
- Mon, 25 Aug 2025 02:10 PM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
- Rani Lakshmibai self-defence training will be provided to female students in all 416 secondary and senior secondary schools in the district.
- The Bihar Education Project Council is conducting a training programme and has selected 48 government schools in the district for the first phase.
- Instructors will train the selected students for 24 days, after which two selected students each will provide training in their respective schools.
Girl students in government schools will now handle people who harass or misbehave with them on their own. For this purpose, the female students of all 416 senior and higher secondary schools in the district will be given martial arts training under the "Rani Lakshmi Bai Self-Defence Training Program."
In the first phase of this initiative, which is run by the Bihar Education Project Council, 48 schools have been chosen. For this, 16 professional martial arts instructors have been selected. Each instructor will visit three schools every day to provide this training.
To begin, the instructors will train the students of all the selected schools for 24 days in Karate, Taekwondo, and Wushu. After this, the two best-performing students from each school will be chosen. These students will then train the rest of the girls in their own school for the next 66 days, so that they can become capable of defending themselves. In this way, the full 90-day training program will be completed. Students are being given martial arts training at the Mahila Shilp Kala Bhavan School.
To manage this training program, a committee has been formed in the District Education Department. It includes District Education Officer Kumar Arvind Sinha as Secretary, District Program Officer Sujit Kumar Das as Chairman, Divisional In-charge for Equity, Suman as a Member, and Mohd. Junaid Alam as the Training Monitor.