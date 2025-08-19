- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Bihar’s healthcare system is set to get a major boost with several new initiatives announced by Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday. Addressing a high-level meeting with civil surgeons from all districts at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, the minister said new health centres will soon be established in rural areas, with provisions for deputation of ANMs in these centres.
A new portal will also be launched for dialysis units, allowing patients to book dialysis sessions online at government hospitals. The minister highlighted that the process of appointing 4,000 community health officers is underway to strengthen healthcare delivery.
During the meeting, key initiatives such as FRUs, HPV vaccination, uninterrupted medicine supply, promotion of institutional deliveries, maternal mortality reduction, expansion of ECG services, and Didi Ki Rasoi were reviewed. Pandey praised officials for achieving vaccination targets on time and ensuring X-ray services operate at full capacity in 483 blocks.
The minister noted that Bihar has achieved an average of 95 per cent full immunisation, with 22 districts exceeding the state average, reflecting a robust public health system. He further announced that specialist doctors will soon be appointed to improve C-section facilities at health centres.
The meeting was also attended by Department Secretary Lokesh Kumar Singh, ED of State Health Committee Suharsh Bhagat, and Additional Secretary Vaibhav Chaudhary.