Bihar’s healthcare system is set to get a major boost with several new initiatives announced by Health Minister Mangal Pandey on Monday. Addressing a high-level meeting with civil surgeons from all districts at Gyan Bhawan, Patna, the minister said new health centres will soon be established in rural areas, with provisions for deputation of ANMs in these centres.

A new portal will also be launched for dialysis units, allowing patients to book dialysis sessions online at government hospitals. The minister highlighted that the process of appointing 4,000 community health officers is underway to strengthen healthcare delivery.

During the meeting, key initiatives such as FRUs, HPV vaccination, uninterrupted medicine supply, promotion of institutional deliveries, maternal mortality reduction, expansion of ECG services, and Didi Ki Rasoi were reviewed. Pandey praised officials for achieving vaccination targets on time and ensuring X-ray services operate at full capacity in 483 blocks.