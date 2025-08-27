In a bid to modernise policing and enhance investigative capabilities, Bihar Police officers from the rank of Sub Inspector to DSP are being trained in cutting-edge technology and updated legal procedures.

The Advanced Training School (ATS) of CID, established in 1945, is conducting the sessions, which cover digital forensics, CCTV analysis, mobile data tracking, DNA, fingerprint analysis, photography, videography, and other modern techniques.

ALSO READ: Kerala News: Two Teachers Suspended After Allegedly Asking Muslim Students To Not Participate In Onam Celebrations

An average of 350 officers undergo 15-day training every month, with eight officers from each district participating. The 173rd batch of the training program is scheduled to begin on September 2. ATS, once a preferred training hub for officers from Nepal, Bhutan, Sri Lanka, South Africa, and other countries, has developed a comprehensive training module under the guidance of CID ADG Parasnath.