Ghaziabad News: Out of the five underpasses and flyovers proposed by the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) along the Gurugram Metro Phase-2 route, the Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has announced to conduct technical and feasibility studies for the construction of three underpasses. The proposed structures, a mix of flyovers and underpasses, aim to reduce traffic congestion, benefiting metro users and road commuters.

“Out of proposed five in the second phase, the corporation will conduct technical and feasibility study of three proposed structures at Old Delhi Road on Krishna Chowk, Rezangla Chowk and Sushil Aima Road. These structures are along the metro line and we will take the final call after conducting studies. However two more underpasses are not along the alignment and these are likely to be dropped,” a senior GMRL official told Hindustan Times.

GMRL has opted not to consider two other underpasses proposed by the GMDA at Railway Road (connecting sectors 3,4,5 roads) and Sheetla Mata road because they are not aligned with the metro project, and the railway line can be constructed without the proposed underpasses, the official said.

The underpass at Bakhtwar Chowk, which was approved by the authority under Phase 1 of the Gurugram Metro project, will also be constructed.

New Underpasses And Flyovers Along Gurugram Phase-2 Project

Earlier, the Haryana Government approved the proposal of constructing six underpasses and flyovers, including an underpass at Bakhtwar Chowk, at a cost of Rs 350 crore. However, no timeline has been fixed, and the proposal is in the pre-planning stage.