With the Gurugram Metro project entering its second phase, the commuters are expected to see better connectivity with the construction of five new structures, including a mix of flyovers and underpasses. The Gurugram Metro Rail Limited (GMRL) has confirmed that preliminary work for the Phase 2 expansion from Sector 9 to Cyber Hub is underway, with the Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority (GMDA) working on preparing designs and documents for the five new structures.

This move aims to benefit both metro users and road commuters and ease traffic congestion during and after the metro construction. The GMRL has asked GMDA to share designs and documents, as the GMRL will build them and GMDA will cover the cost. The state government has approved the plan.

Meanwhile, the authorities have awarded Phase 1 of the Gurugram Metro project to Dilip Buildcon and Ranjit Buildcon for Rs 1,277 crore. Phase 1 expands from Millennium City Centre to Sector 9.

ALSO READ: Dwarka Expressway: Property Prices Double In Four Years Along E-Way In Gurugram, Says Report

Gurugram To Get Five New Flyovers And Underpasses: Check Details

As Phase 2 of the Gurugram Metro project is in motion, the authorities will construct five new structures, including flyovers and underpasses, at these locations. The estimated cost to build these structures is around Rs 350 crore.

- A flyover at Sector 3A-4-5 Chowk on Railway Road.

- An underpass from Railway Road to Sheetla Mata Road in Sector 5.

- An underpass from Bajghera Road towards Sector 5 at Krishna Chowk.

- A flyover at Rezang La Chowk.

- An underpass on Old Delhi Road towards Udyog Vihar from Sushil Aima Road.

In addition to this, an integrated underpass-cum-metro station at Bakhtawar Chowk will also be built, which was approved by the authorities under Phase 1 of the Gurugram Metro project.

ALSO READ: Gurugram Metro Phase 1 Update: Tenders Launched For Rs 1,286 Crore Project Connecting Millennium City Centre To Sector 9

Phase 2 Work Underway With Plan To Develop Five New Structures

The tendering process for Phase 2 has begun and will soon be floated, News18 reported. In addition to this, geotechnical surveys, including soil testing, borehole drilling, and water table analysis, are being conducted to provide a strong base for the construction of the metro line.