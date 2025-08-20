- By Aditya Jha
- Wed, 20 Aug 2025 09:09 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Kochi Metro Update: The Kochi Metro Rail Limited (KMRL) officials on Wednesday stated that the first five stations of the second phase are likely to start operation by June 30, 2026. While providing details, the authority stated that the construction work is being conducted between Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium at Kaloor and Kakkanad, adding that the contractors have been asked to escalate the works. While the project is almost 100 days behind schedule, the KMRL stated that the construction work will get finished within the announced deadline.
It further stated that the expansion of metro services will provide conveniences to thousands of commuters by cutting the travel time and reducing traffic congestion. While providing details, the authority stated that 825 foundation piles have already been completed for the viaduct and the metro stations. It further stated that while 603 piles are designated for the viaduct, 222 have been completed for stations.
ALSO READ: ‘Unaware Of Any Anti-Bangladesh Activities’: India Rejects Dhaka’s Allegations On Awami League
The KMRL also stated that the contractors have been asked to build 1,601 piles for the viaduct and 360 for stations. However, the authority emphasised that the piling works have already been completed at several stations, including Alinchuvadu, Vazhakkala, CSEZ, Palarivattom, KINFRA, Chembumukku, and Civil Station.
Apart from this, the authority further stated that construction works on the remaining stations of phase 2 are likely to be completed by December 2026. While providing details, the authority stated that the work on remaining stations like Civil Station Junction, Cochin SEZ, Chittethukara, KINFRA, and Infopark is likely to be completed by the end of the next year.
ALSO READ: Bihar Cabinet Approves Rs 903 Cr Road Expansion, 2026 Holiday Calendar And Key Development Projects | Details
Earlier last month, the KMRL stated that the second phase of Kochi Metro will cover a distance of 11.2 kilometers, adding that the estimated cost of the project is Rs 1,957 crore. The authority further stated that the Pink Line will significantly boost the regional connectivity.