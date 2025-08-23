Seven people died and others got severely injured after a fast moving truck hit the auto in Patna's Daniyawan in the early hours of Saturday. The auto passengers were reportedly going to Ganga ghat and the accident led to panic among the locals. The injured passengers have been admitted to a local hospital where they are receiving the treatment. The locals stated that the collision was so hard that auto was left into pieces, adding that most of the passengers died on the spot.

While providing details, the locals stated that the truck driver fled with the vehicle after the road accident. The police arrived at the site after being informed and admitted the injured to the nearest hospital; however, they were referred to Patna due to their critical condition. Police have begun their investigation and are searching for the absconding truck driver, reported Jagran.Com .

Earlier on August 15, as many as 10 pilgrims lost their lives, while 35 others sustained serious injuries after a bus going to Bihar rammed into a truck in Burdwan of West Bengal, news agency PTI reported.

The accident occurred in the Nala ferry Ghar area along the National Highway 19 on Friday morning. The bus involved in the accident was carrying 45 pilgrims from the Chiraisa Saraswati Ghat area under Matia police station in Bihar, and was en route from Gangasagar towards Durgapu.

(Updates to follow)