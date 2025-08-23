- By Aditya Jha
Uttar Pradesh News: The District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Khiri sealed a hospital after a man accused the authority of negligence, leading to death of his newborn child. The action was taken after the victim arrived at the DM office with the body of the deceased, alleging that the hospital kept raising the fee and delaying the delivery, leading to the tragic incident. The victim also stated that he was disrespected and his wife was "thrown" on road after confirmation of the newborn's death. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the DM stated that the woman has been shifted to the District Women's Hospital where she is being treated.
"In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital and inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family," the DM sated in his post.
नवजात की मौत के प्रकरण में जिला प्रशासन ने गोलदार अस्पताल को किया सील। भर्ती मरीजों को जिला महिला अस्पताल शिफ्ट कराया जा रहा है। DM के निर्देश पर ADM एके रस्तोगी सृजन अस्पताल पहुंचे, प्रसूता का हालचाल लिया। बेहतर इलाज के निर्देश दिए। जिला प्रशासन पीड़ित परिवार के साथ।@CMOfficeUP pic.twitter.com/D1HUnq0Tgx— DM LAKHIMPUR KHERI (@DmKheri) August 22, 2025
While providing details, Vipin Gupta, the victim stated that the hospital had asked Rs 10,000 for a normal delivery and Rs 12,000 for a C-section delivery. Gupta further informed that the hospital kept raising the price with each passing hour.
"I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost Rs 10000 and a C-section delivery would cost Rs 12000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges," Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.
"My newborn child died. They then threw my wife out on the road. We then went to a surgeon," Gupta further alleged. "I then went to the DM, and he came here with me. I was carrying my dead baby in a bag," he added.