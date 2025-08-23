Uttar Pradesh News: The District Magistrate of Lakhimpur Khiri sealed a hospital after a man accused the authority of negligence, leading to death of his newborn child. The action was taken after the victim arrived at the DM office with the body of the deceased, alleging that the hospital kept raising the fee and delaying the delivery, leading to the tragic incident. The victim also stated that he was disrespected and his wife was "thrown" on road after confirmation of the newborn's death. In a post on X (formerly Twitter), the DM stated that the woman has been shifted to the District Women's Hospital where she is being treated.

"In the case of the newborn's death, the district administration has sealed Goldar Hospital. Admitted patients are being shifted to the District Women's Hospital. On the instructions of the DM, ADM AK Rastogi visited Srijan Hospital and inquired about the condition of the expectant mother. Instructions were given for better treatment. The district administration stands with the affected family," the DM sated in his post.

"I got my wife admitted here in the hospital. They said a normal delivery would cost Rs 10000 and a C-section delivery would cost Rs 12000. As my wife went deeper into labour, they went on increasing their charges," Gupta was quoted as saying by ANI.