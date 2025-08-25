Falling groundwater levels are becoming a major problem in the state, leading to water shortages during the summer months in most districts, including Muzaffarpur. In response, important measures are being taken to raise the groundwater level.

Shams Javed Ansari, Joint Secretary of the Panchayati Raj Department, has informed all District Panchayati Raj Officers that rainwater harvesting systems will be constructed on all buildings under the three-tier Panchayati Raj institution. A statewide target has been set to install these systems on 1,075 buildings. He has instructed that all Panchayat Secretaries and Technical Assistants be directed on this matter within their respective districts.