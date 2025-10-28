- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
Bihar Weather: The impact of Cyclone Montha is being seen on the weather in Bihar, with IMD forecasting rain and slight drops in temperature in many parts of the state. Scattered showers are also expected in several regions.
According to the Meteorological Department, there is a possibility of rain in West Champaran, East Champaran, Siwan, Saran, Gopalganj, Buxar, Bhojpur, Rohtas, Bhabua, Aurangabad, and Arwal. The weather will remain clear in the remaining areas.
A heavy rainfall warning has been issued for one or two locations in Kaimur, Banka, Rohtas, Gaya, Sheikhpura, and Nawada for October 29. The department has also cautioned that strong winds with speeds up to 30 kmph may blow across many districts, accompanied by lightning activity.
No significant change is expected in the maximum temperature in most parts of the state for the next 3 days. However, a 2-4 degrees Celsius drop is forecast over the subsequent two days. The minimum temperature is likely to remain stable for the next four days.
The cyclonic storm Montha, formed over the south-west and west-central Bay of Bengal, is moving in a north-north-west direction and could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm.