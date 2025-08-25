The recovery of a woman's body caused a stir in Dayalpur village on Monday, which falls under the Janta Bazar police station in Saran district. The deceased was identified as 60-year-old Laichi Devi, wife of Raja Ram and a resident of Dayalpur. She had been missing for the last four days.

Police suspect the woman was murdered and her body was dumped by the canal. To conceal her identity, the assailants poured acid on the body, leaving it severely burnt. The victim's son, Laddu Ram, stated that his mother had left home on August 22 to visit the Mahaviri Jhanda Mela in Lahladpur and did not return. Despite extensive searches by neighbours and relatives, no trace of her was found.

On Monday morning, August 25, villagers spotted a woman's body in a water-filled pit by the canal near the Kasturba Residential Girls' School in Dayalpur, which led to chaos in the village. Upon receiving the information, police arrived at the scene, took the body into custody, and sent it for a post-mortem examination at Sadar Hospital, Chhapra. The condition of the body suggests she was murdered elsewhere and dumped at this location. The perpetrators had poured acid on her face and other body parts in an attempt to obscure her identity.