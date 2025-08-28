Amid the mounting controversy over abusive remarks against PM Modi from a stage during Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra in Bihar's Darbhanga, Congress leader who organised the Yatra in the district clarified that an anti-social element came to the stage and tried to speak but was pushed away by party leaders.

Naushad, who is eyeing to contest the upcoming Assembly elections, also apologised for the incident, saying, "He is our Prime Minister." Nuashad said, "Rahul Gandhi had come here and with him, we proceeded to Muzaffarpur. Nearly half an hour later, an anti-social element purposely came on the stage and tried to speak something on the mic, our party worker took the mic away from him and even pushed him aside. He is our Prime Minister and I apologise for what has happened."

#WATCH | Darbhanga, Bihar: Organiser of the INDIA bloc election rally in Darbhanga, where alleged derogatory remarks were made against the Prime Minister, Naushad says, "Rahul Gandhi had come here and with him, we proceeded to Muzaffarpur. Nearly half an hour later, an… pic.twitter.com/s4zr1zBu9Q — ANI (@ANI) August 28, 2025 ALSO READ: Rahul Gandhi's Voter Adhikar Yatra: Abusive Slogans Hurled Against PM Modi From Congress Stage In Darbhanga, BJP Hits Back BJP calls Congress 'Gali Wali' Party The incident stirred a major controversy with BJP launching a full blown attack against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi and RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav. In a press conference, BJP MP Sambit Patra called Congress 'Gali Wali Party'.

He said, "The party that used to associate itself with the freedom struggle should be ashamed for making such remarks against the late mother of the Prime Minister, who passed away at the age of 100 years...The party (Congress) has become a 'Gali Wali' Party that belongs to the fake Gandhi family who have a sense of entitlement."

Patra stated that the people of Bihar will respond to the abuses. "If they are not able to secure political power, they will start abusing a democratically elected leader... Bihar has been the land that gave birth to great leaders, knowledge and traditions and the people there are watching this and will respond to this", Patra added.