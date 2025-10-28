Amidst internal strife within the Congress, a key ally of the Grand Alliance (Mahagathbandhan), senior leader Rahul Gandhi is scheduled to arrive in Bihar on Wednesday. According to the party's itinerary, Gandhi will hold rallies in Sakra, Muzaffarpur, and the city of Darbhanga. He will be joined on stage at both rallies by RJD leader and the Grand Alliance's chief ministerial candidate, Tejashwi Yadav.

This visit marks Rahul Gandhi's return to Bihar after approximately two months. His visit follows a contentious period for the state Congress, which saw significant wrangling and resentment over seat-sharing and candidate selection. Several rebel leaders, dissatisfied with the ticket distribution, held open protests, and there was growing discontent among party workers and leaders regarding Gandhi's silence on the issues.

According to Congress sources, the purpose of the rallies is to send a clear message of unity within the Grand Alliance. In recent weeks, factionalism within the Bihar Congress, sit-ins by rebel leaders, and resentment towards the state leadership have damaged the party's image. Gandhi's presence is intended to instill new enthusiasm among Congress workers and to send a message to the Grand Alliance voters that Congress stands firmly with the alliance.

Now that an agreement on seat-sharing has been reached in the Grand Alliance and Tejashwi Yadav has been declared the chief ministerial face, Rahul Gandhi's rally is being seen as a move to energise the alliance.

Focus On North Bihar

The regions of Darbhanga and Muzaffarpur are considered politically very important, and both alliances are attempting to capture the political pulse of these North Bihar areas.

In the 2020 elections, the NDA had an edge in these two major districts:

Darbhanga: Out of 10 assembly constituencies, the Grand Alliance secured only one seat (won by RJD). The BJP won four seats, the JDU three, and the VIP two. (The VIP MLAs later defected and joined the BJP).

Muzaffarpur: Out of 11 assembly seats, the RJD won four and the Congress won one. The NDA won the remaining six seats (three for BJP, two for VIP, and one for JDU).

Also Read: Noida's Botanical Garden Eco-Hub Project Stalls After Ministry Halves Budget

This time, the VIP is part of the Grand Alliance, altering the political arithmetic.

Given the NDA's previous advantage and the recent internal discord, Rahul Gandhi starting his election campaign from these two constituencies is considered highly significant. His sharing the stage with Tejashwi Yadav is a direct attempt to prove that there is no discord within the Grand Alliance and that the coalition is entering the electoral fray with complete unity.