An ambitious project to develop the Botanical Garden into a world-class eco-hub, complete with 50 new sections, has come to a halt due to a severe shortage of funds. The plan, which was handed over to the central Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is now "gathering dust" after the ministry made significant cuts to the approved budget.

The work, which began in February, has been at a standstill for the last one and a half months. As a result, workers have returned home, and machinery stands idle on the premises.

The Funding Crisis

The project's financing demonstrates a significant gap between the plan and the funds released:

Master Plan Proposal: A proposal of Rs 4,900,000,000 was sent to the central government for the 50 new sections.

Initial Approval: The government approved Rs 3,690,000,000 for the project.

Budget Reduction: The ministry subsequently reduced the approved budget to Rs 1,800,000,000.

Funds Released: Of the reduced budget, only Rs 200,000,000 has been released so far.

Current Status: The Rs 200,000,000 received has been completely spent, and the project has been waiting for additional funds for over six weeks.

The Vision For The Garden

Located in the heart of the city and spread over 164.85 acres, the Botanical Garden is considered a "beacon of hope" for environment lovers. It currently conserves over 800 trees, plants, medicinal herbs, and rare species within its 24 existing sections.