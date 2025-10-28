- By Akansha Pandey
An ambitious project to develop the Botanical Garden into a world-class eco-hub, complete with 50 new sections, has come to a halt due to a severe shortage of funds. The plan, which was handed over to the central Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, is now "gathering dust" after the ministry made significant cuts to the approved budget.
The work, which began in February, has been at a standstill for the last one and a half months. As a result, workers have returned home, and machinery stands idle on the premises.
The Funding Crisis
The project's financing demonstrates a significant gap between the plan and the funds released:
Master Plan Proposal: A proposal of Rs 4,900,000,000 was sent to the central government for the 50 new sections.
Initial Approval: The government approved Rs 3,690,000,000 for the project.
Budget Reduction: The ministry subsequently reduced the approved budget to Rs 1,800,000,000.
Funds Released: Of the reduced budget, only Rs 200,000,000 has been released so far.
Current Status: The Rs 200,000,000 received has been completely spent, and the project has been waiting for additional funds for over six weeks.
The Vision For The Garden
Located in the heart of the city and spread over 164.85 acres, the Botanical Garden is considered a "beacon of hope" for environment lovers. It currently conserves over 800 trees, plants, medicinal herbs, and rare species within its 24 existing sections.
The master plan aimed to add 50 new, specialised sections, including:
Training Centre: An institute for training people in the care and conservation of trees, plants, and flowers.
Religious Gardens: A section displaying trees and plants used in worship, set to include Panchvati, Ayurveda and Nakshatra gardens.
Economic Botany: A section featuring plants that strengthen the economy, such as those producing gum, silk, and cotton.
Taxonomy Garden: An area where different plant families would be grown, with one plant from each family showcasing its characteristics.
Specialised Environments
An Aquatic Garden for plants requiring abundant water.
A dedicated section for plants that require little water.
An Aromatic Garden for fragrant plants.
Separate blocks for wild plants, as well as flowers and plants found in mountainous and cold regions, with suitable environments established for them.
Impact On Visitors And Next Steps
The Noida Authority had provided a No-Objection Certificate (NOC) for the development about two years ago. As soon as work began under the master plan, the Botanical Garden was closed to all visitors.
Despite the work being stalled for one and a half months, visitor entry remains closed. There is currently no clear information as to when the work will resume or when the public will be allowed entry again.
In response to the crisis, the garden's management is preparing to hold a meeting with the Authority to put forward a proposal to increase the budget.
