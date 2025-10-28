In Himachal Pradesh, stopping a vehicle on highways and four-lane roads to make reels or videos will now lead to serious consequences. The state police headquarters has issued directions to file a direct FIR in such cases. The police have taken this stringent step following the recent tragic death of a 22-year-old student who was fatally injured while making a reel on the Manali-Kiratpur four-lane.

Director General of Police (DGP) Ashok Tiwari has given strict instructions to all district Superintendents of Police to adopt a zero-tolerance policy on highways and four-lane routes. He stated that risking one's life for a few-second reel or a social media post is foolish, emphasising that life is far more precious than any trend or 'like'.

The police headquarters has ordered increased patrolling and heightened surveillance via CCTV cameras on highways and four-lane roads. Immediate and strict action will be taken against those found stopping their vehicles in dangerous or sensitive locations to make reels or videos.

Directives For Warning Boards

Furthermore, the police have instructed the NHAI (National Highways Authority of India) and the local administration to declare such spots as 'No Stopping, No Photography' zones and to install corresponding warning boards.

Awareness Campaign For Youth

The police will now disseminate a message to the youth through schools, colleges, and social media platforms: 'Roads are for traveling, not for performing stunts or making reels.' To this end, the police department, transport department, and local administration will jointly conduct a road safety awareness campaign to prevent the recurrence of such accidents.