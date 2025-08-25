Social media has provided many facilities in life, but it is also creating new types of family problems. The obsession of making Instagram reels is one such case, which is now souring married relationships. It has gotten to the point where wives are going to the police when their husbands try to stop them.

One such unique case came to light in the Kazi Mohammadpur police station area of Muzaffarpur. A woman living here, who got married two years ago, was so addicted to making reels that she used to spend all her time making dance, song and lip-sync videos. On the contrary, her husband did not like all this at all.

Initially, the husband tried to convince the wife and told her that this habit was having a negative impact on their family life. Despite this, the woman continued to make reels, but now she started doing this work secretly. She even blocked her husband on Instagram so that he could not know about her activities.

Everything was normal for some time, because the husband thought that his advice had worked. But on Sunday, a friend of the husband told him the truth. Knowing this, the husband's anger reached the seventh sky. He came home and without saying anything, deleted all the videos made by his wife from her phone.

The wife became furious at this. First she created a ruckus at home and when she was not satisfied with that, she went straight to Kazi Muhammadpur police station. On the way to the police station, there was a lot of argument and drama between the two. After reaching the police station, the wife insisted on registering a case against the husband and sending him to jail. Seeing her attitude, the policemen present there were also surprised.