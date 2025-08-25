Under a special intensive program to update voter lists, officials are currently accepting applications and complaints. Voters whose names were previously removed from the list are now going to special camps to apply to have their names added back on.

During the draft publication of the voter list, a total of 282,485 voters' names were removed across the district's 11 constituencies. This number included people who have passed away, names that were listed more than once (duplicates), and voters who had failed to fill out and submit a required survey form. For public information, the list of all voters whose names were removed has been made available on the Election Commission's website and at local block offices.

Since then, voters have been applying in the camps to get their names re-included in the list. As per the Election Commission's instructions, claims are to be submitted along with Aadhaar cards, and most voters are following it.

Here is the breakdown of applications received so far:

- 18,300 voters have filled out and submitted Form 6 to have their name added to the list. The District Election Office is currently in the process of verifying these applications.

- 3,275 voters have submitted Form 7, which is the application to have a name removed from the list.

- 10,102 voters have submitted Form 8 to make corrections to their name or address in the voter records.