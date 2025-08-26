Patna Children Death Row: Tejashwi Yadav, LoP of Bihar Assembly and RJD leader, on Tuesday targeted the Nitish Kumar-led NDA government after a video surfaced on social media, in which state minister Mangal Pandey's convoy is seen being attacked by furious locals over the death of two children in Patna.

"In the last few days, 5-6 children have been killed in the capital Patna by breaking into their homes. Due to the poor law and order situation and lack of action by the government, people angry with the murder of two children in Patel Nagar yesterday attacked the vehicle of Health Minister Mangal Pandey. Pandey is such an insensitive, arrogant and elite minister that he considers talking to the victims as an insult to himself," the RJD leader wrote on X.

विगत चंद दिनों में राजधानी पटना में घर में घुसकर 5-6 बच्चों की दर्दनाक और खौफनाक हत्याएं हुई है।



ध्वस्त विधि व्यवस्था एवं शासन-प्रशासन से सुनवाई-कार्रवाई नहीं होने के कारण कल ही पटेल नगर में दो बच्चों की हत्या से आक्रोशित लोगों ने स्वास्थ्य मंत्री मंगल पांडे की गाड़ी पर हमला… pic.twitter.com/uRvJFPHGvA — Tejashwi Yadav (@yadavtejashwi) August 26, 2025 ALSO READ: 'Working Like BJP's Cell': Tejashwi Yadav Questions Election Commission's Credibility; Slams Bihar SIR In Modi ji's Mangalraj full of criminals, a new trend has now emerged of the ruling BJP goons breaking into homes and killing, he alleged, adding due to the unconscious and insensitive chief minister, when the "Deputy Chief Minister" with criminal tendencies will drive the Bihar Police, the law and order situation is bound to worsen even more.

Five Police Personnel Injured In Mob Attack The children's death row snowballed after locals, demanding justice, clashed with the police on Monday, leaving at least five police personnel, including a woman constable, injured. ALSO READ: Delhi CM Attack Case: Police Recover Knife Intended For Assault; Criminal Conspiracy Charges Filed Against Accused A mob went on the rampage in Patna on Monday evening demanding action against the culprits in the death of two children recently. The mob also set two police vehicles on fire and indulged in stone pelting. Police arrested at least 10 people for indulging in violence during the protest.

What Is The Case? On August 15, two children were found dead inside a vehicle in the Indrapuri area, Patna, creating a huge outrage in the area. Family members of the victims and other locals have been demanding action against the culprits for the last couple of days.