- By Kamakshi Bishnoi
- Wed, 27 Aug 2025 09:45 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
RPM College, located in Chowk Shikarpur under Patliputra University, Patna, has received approval to offer postgraduate (PG) courses in Psychology, Ancient History, and Library Science. This addition expands the college’s PG offerings, which already include Hindi and Political Science.
According to a Dainik Jagran report, the nomination process for the academic year 2025-26 is currently underway, following an initial two-step process that did not complete successfully.
ALSO READ: Bihar News: BSRTC To Run Special Buses To Delhi, Haryana And Bengal From Sept 20 | Check Booking Date, Other Details
According to Principal Prof Dr Poonam, the college has been allotted 30 seats each for PG courses in Psychology and Ancient History, and 60 seats for Library Science.
Dr Poonam highlighted that undergraduate programs in Library Science, BBA, BCA, and other subjects are already running at the college. With an increasing number of female students, there is a need to recruit additional faculty, particularly for Ancient History and Psychology.
ALSO READ: PM Modi Speaks With Finnish President, Gets Update On Ukraine War Peace Efforts
Currently, out of the four colleges in Patna City, only RPM College and SGGS College offer PG courses in multiple subjects, with SGGS providing Geography and Commerce. Other institutions, such as the Political Women’s College at Gaighat, Gulzarbagh, and the Oriental College at Paschim Darwaza, are being urged to start PG programs to meet growing demand.