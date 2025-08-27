RPM College, located in Chowk Shikarpur under Patliputra University, Patna, has received approval to offer postgraduate (PG) courses in Psychology, Ancient History, and Library Science. This addition expands the college’s PG offerings, which already include Hindi and Political Science.

According to a Dainik Jagran report, the nomination process for the academic year 2025-26 is currently underway, following an initial two-step process that did not complete successfully.

According to Principal Prof Dr Poonam, the college has been allotted 30 seats each for PG courses in Psychology and Ancient History, and 60 seats for Library Science.

Dr Poonam highlighted that undergraduate programs in Library Science, BBA, BCA, and other subjects are already running at the college. With an increasing number of female students, there is a need to recruit additional faculty, particularly for Ancient History and Psychology.