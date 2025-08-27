Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday spoke with Finland’s President Alexander Stubb, who briefed him on the recent discussions in Washington between European, American and Ukrainian leaders over efforts to end the war in Ukraine.

According to the Prime Minister’s Office, Modi underlined India’s consistent position of supporting dialogue and diplomacy for resolving the conflict. He said India favours an early return of peace and stability in the region.

The leaders also discussed the state of India–Finland relations. Both sides expressed commitment to strengthen cooperation in areas such as quantum technologies, 6G, artificial intelligence, cybersecurity and sustainable development. Modi extended an invitation to President Stubb to visit India.

On trade issues, Stubb reiterated Finland’s backing for the early conclusion of an India–EU Free Trade Agreement, which is seen as an important step for both sides. He also assured support for the AI Impact Summit to be hosted by India in 2026.