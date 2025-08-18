Heavy rainfall in the last week of July has left large parts of Patna submerged, particularly south of National Highway 30, due to inadequate drainage systems. Water from hills and sump houses has accumulated up to four to five feet, affecting roads and homes for over three weeks.

Approximately 4100 residents in around 800 houses across eight localities, including Paijawa, Chakiya, Marcha, Marchi, Badi Pahadi, Ganga Pollution Road, Bihar Colony, and Sonalika Cooperative, remain confined to their homes. Children face difficulty attending school, patients struggle to reach hospitals, and residents find it challenging to access daily essentials. The floodwaters have also forced snakes and other aquatic animals into homes, while stagnant water has led to mosquito breeding and foul odours, raising fears of epidemics.

Ward 56 councillor representative Balram Mandal stated that six boats, two operated by him and four by the municipal corporation, have been arranged to help residents move for essential work, though operations were halted on Sunday due to the absence of boatmen.