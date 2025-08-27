Jan Suraaj Party founder Prashant Kishor on Wednesday slammed Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin as the latter joined his allies and opposition leaders at the 'Voter Adhikaar Yatra', and criticised Stalin over the alleged killing of children from Bihar in the southern state. "Today, MK Stalin has come to Bihar, in the same Tamil Nadu where children of Bihar were killed. Where was Stalin at that time? Somewhere, this also shows the character of the Congress and Tejashwi Yadav," Kishor told reporters here.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin slammed the BJP-led Centre for "making the Election Commission a puppet" and said that if elections are conducted in "a fair manner", the NDA is going to lose in the upcoming Bihar Assembly election. The Chief Minister was addressing a rally in Bihar's Muzaffarpur after participating in the 'Voter Adhikar Yatra' led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi.

ALSO READ: Himachal Rains: Chandigarh-Manali Highway Reopens For Small Vehicles; Over 500 Roads Still Closed In Kullu, Mandi, Kangra "If elections are conducted in a fair manner, the NDA is going to lose. They (Centre) have made the Election Commission a puppet that is being run by a remote control. Removing the people of Bihar from the voters' list is not right," he said while addressing the crowd in Tamil. His speech was translated into Hindi. Stalin said that the INDIA bloc parties are "united to protect democracy".

"The friendship between Rahul Gandhi and Tejashwi Yadav is not just a political relationship; it is a relationship between two brothers. This friendship is going to make them victorious. We have united to protect democracy," Stalin said. "I have come from Tamil Nadu to support my brothers. Rahul Gandhi has exposed the 'vote chori' by the Election Commission. CEC Gyanesh Kumar says that Rahul Gandhi should give an affidavit or apologise. Will Rahul Gandhi ever get scared by all this?... Today, the BJP is attacking them because it has shown how the BJP has turned elections into a joke," he said.