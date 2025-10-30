Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) chief Lalu Prasad Yadav’s elder daughter, Rohini Acharya, on Thursday, slammed the Bharatiya Janata Dal (BJP) after the ruling party made fun of Bhojpuri starKhesari Lal Yadav, the RJD’s candidate from Chapra, calling him a “nachaniya” (dancer).

After the RJD announced that popular Bhojpuri actor Khesari Lal Yadav would contest the upcoming Bihar Assembly elections as its candidate, the BJP mocked his candidature, calling him a “nachaniya” (dancer) and suggesting that he posed no real challenge on the political battlefield.

Defending the Bhojpuri actor, Acharya pointed out the party's hypocrisy, noting that several figures within the BJP also have connections to the film industry. Speaking to news agency ANI, Acharya said, "BJP people are calling Khesari Yadav a nachaniya. But what about the people in their party? Manoj Tiwari, Ravi Kishan, Hema Malini, aren't they dancers too?" She also mentioned Bollywood actor and BJP MP Kangana Ranaut.

Acharya’s response is expected to further intensify the war of words between the BJP and RJD, with both parties accusing each other of lowering the standard of political discourse ahead of the upcoming election. Khesari Lal Yadav, who entered politics earlier this month, said his aim is to bring “real change” to Bihar under Tejashwi Yadav’s leadership. “I want to help brother Tejashwi get a second chance to lead Bihar toward development,” he said, adding that the state’s youth will no longer have to migrate for education or employment opportunities.

“I have always strived to ensure that just as I am raising my children in Mumbai, providing them with good schools and hospitals, the future of the children of Bihar should be as secure as ours, and our children should not have to go to other states. So a change is needed, and I want to contribute to that change,” he said.

Bihar will go to the polls in two phases on November 6 and 11, with counting of votes scheduled for November 14.