- By Raju Kumar
- Thu, 21 Aug 2025 02:00 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Nitish Kumar Teachers Event: Madarsa teachers staged a protest in front of Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar at BapuSabhagar, Patna, on Thursday, causing brief chaos at the event. The chief minister arrived there to address the State Madarsa Education Board, ‘Shatabdi Samaroh’. Nitish is seen pacifying the protesting teachers as they move towards the main stage in the viral video.
VIDEO | Patna: Madarsa teachers protest in front of Bihar CM Nitish Kumar at Bapu Sabhagar, where he arrived to address the State Madarsa Education Board 'Shatabdi Samaroh'.
(Full video available on PTI Videos - https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/rqswWwlTwm
What Was The Teachers' Demand?
The video shows that teachers create chaos in front of the CM in this event. As Nitish ended his speech, the upset teachers started waving pamphlets, seeking the chief minister's attention to their demand. Madrasa teachers were seeking a grant. Teachers said that in 2011, Nitish had promised to pay salaries to 2,459 plus madrasas. Out of them, 1646 madrasas are left. Slogans were raised in the program.
Ahead of the Bihar Assembly elections, Nitish held a minority dialogue event at the Bapu Auditorium in Patna. A large number of people from the minority community reached there from all over Bihar. A large number of madrasa teachers arrived as the teachers were expecting that Nitish would make a big announcement for their honorarium. But, there was nothing like this in the CM's speech. After which, the entire auditorium witnessed a ruckus.
When the teachers started creating a ruckus by waving papers in front of the chief minister, Nitish himself came forward and accepted their documents, in an attempt to control the situation. The security personnel were seen struggling to stop the protesters in the auditorium.