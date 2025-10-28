8th Pay Commission Update: The Union Cabinet has approved the formation of the 8th Pay Commission, bringing long-awaited relief to over 10 million central government employees and pensioners. The decision, made during a cabinet meeting on Tuesday, sets the stage for the next major salary revision for government staff across the country.

8th Pay Commission Update: No Immediate Salary Hike Expected However, officials clarified that the formation of the commission does not mean an immediate hike in salaries. The 8th Pay Commission has been given 18 months to prepare and submit its recommendations to the central government. Only after the government’s approval will the new pay structure come into effect.

8th Pay Commission Timeline: When Will Salary Hike Take Effect? To understand the timeline, it's worth recalling the previous commission's pattern. The 7th Pay Commission was established in February 2014 and submitted its report after 18 months. The revised salaries were implemented from July 2016, although arrears were calculated from January 1, 2016.

In comparison, the 8th Pay Commission has already started later than expected. Formed in October 2025, it is likely to submit its report by mid-2027. After that, the central government will need around three to nine months for review and approval. This means employees might start receiving revised pay packages sometime in 2027.

There is, however, some relief for government staff. Once the 8th Pay Commission's recommendations are implemented, arrears are expected to be calculated from January 1, 2026, ensuring that employees do not lose benefits for the delay period. 8th Pay Commission Fitment Factor: Expected Salary Increase In the last revision, the 7th Pay Commission had recommended a fitment factor of 2.57, which meant that the basic salary and pension were multiplied by this figure. Although the dearness allowance (DA) and dearness relief (DR) were reset to zero upon implementation, employees saw an effective increase of about 23.5 per cent in their pay.

For the 8th Pay Commission, experts expect the fitment factor to be around 3, indicating a possible higher salary jump. However, the final percentage of increase will depend on the government’s acceptance of the commission’s recommendations and the position or grade pay of the employees.

Until the official report is released, the exact scale of salary and pension hikes remains uncertain.