- By Nidhi Giri
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 02:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
8th Pay Commission News: The Central Government approved the terms of reference (ToR) of 8th Pay Commission on Tuesday. As per the official statement, the 8th Pay Commission will consist of a Chairperson, one part-time Member, and one Member-Secretary. It is a temporary body that will be given the the task of submitting its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution.
Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been named Chairman. IIM (Bangalore) Professor Pulak Ghosh has been named as the part-time member, while Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain will be the Member Secretary.
Millions of central government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations.
Pay Matrix Under 8th Pay Commission
Under the 8th Central Pay Commission, it is expected that the Level 1 employees (entry-level) will witness a basic pay of Rs 21,600. At present it is Rs 18,000. Meanwhile, Level 18, which consists of senior officials will see an increase in basic pay from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, as per an ETNow report.
8th Pay Commission’s recommendations are likely to be implemented from January 1, 2026.
ALSO READ: Chennai Weather Update: Heavy Rain To Lash Tamil Nadu Districts Amid Cyclone Montha Alert; Check Power Cut Areas
In January 2025, the Central government announced plans to constitute the 8th Pay Commission. The delay left the employees uncertain about whether the commission will be constituted and when its recommendations might be implemented.
ALSO READ: DDA Premium Housing Scheme: E-Auction Announced For Delhi Flats; Check Registration Date, Price, Location And Eligibility
About 7th Pay Commission
The 7th Pay Commission tenure ends on December 31, 2025. The 7th Pay Commission was formed in February 2014, submitted its report in November 2015, and its recommendations were implemented starting January 1, 2016.