8th Pay Commission News : The Central Government approved the terms of reference (ToR) of 8th Pay Commission on Tuesday. As per the official statement, the 8th Pay Commission will consist of a Chairperson, one part-time Member, and one Member-Secretary. It is a temporary body that will be given the the task of submitting its recommendations within 18 months from the date of its constitution.

Former Supreme Court judge Ranjana Prakash Desai has been named Chairman. IIM (Bangalore) Professor Pulak Ghosh has been named as the part-time member, while Petroleum Secretary Pankaj Jain will be the Member Secretary.

Millions of central government employees and pensioners are expected to benefit from the implementation of the 8th Pay Commission’s recommendations.

Pay Matrix Under 8th Pay Commission

Under the 8th Central Pay Commission, it is expected that the Level 1 employees (entry-level) will witness a basic pay of Rs 21,600. At present it is Rs 18,000. Meanwhile, Level 18, which consists of senior officials will see an increase in basic pay from Rs 2.5 lakh to Rs 3 lakh, as per an ETNow report.