In a development that will have a direct impact on the monthly budget of an individual and household, Bharti Airtel, the second-largest telecom operator in India, announced adjustments to the prices of its prepaid recharge plans. The telecom giant has increased tariffs by approximately 5 per cent to 16 per cent across its various plans. Notably, the company has carried out these changes without an official public announcement, leading to a "silent" increase in the minimum monthly expenditure for millions of users.

Discontinuation of Popular Entry-Level Plans Airtel has discontinued several widely used popular plans, removing the Rs 299, Rs 559, Rs 619, and Rs 649 packs from the company's official website and mobile application. This strategic withdrawal of entry-level unlimited plans, coupled with reduced validity on mid-range packs, has effectively raised the barrier to entry for daily data services.

The most impactful change is the removal of the Rs 299 plan, which previously offered 1GB to 1.5GB of daily data with a 28-day validity. With the revision, the Rs 349 pack has emerged as the most affordable option for users requiring unlimited calling and daily data, representing a direct Rs 50 increase in the starting monthly cost.

Also Read: Hurun India List: Ambani Remains Richest Family, Adani Tops Among First-Generation Businesses Recharge Plan Type Old Price New Price / Status Base 1.5GB/day (28 days) Rs 299 Discontinued Cheapest Unlimited Pack Rs 299 Rs 349 56-Day Daily Data Pack Rs 579 Rs 619 84-Day Mid-Tier Pack Rs 799 Discontinued 84-Day Long-Term Pack Rs 859 Rs 899 Long Duration Packs The price hikes extend beyond monthly cycles. The 56-day daily data bundle has seen its price climb from Rs 579 to Rs 619. Similarly, the 84-day long-term daily data pack, a staple for users seeking extended connectivity, has been revised upward from Rs 859 to Rs 899. Also Read: Gold Rate Today: Bullion Prices Jump In Futures Market; Check 24k, 22k Gold Rates

In addition to the nominal price increases, reports indicate that in certain regions, these adjustments are compounded by a reduction in bonus benefits or lower total data limits, further impacting the overall value proposition for Bharti Airtel subscribers.