Dhoot Transmission Ltd shares made a robust stock market debut on stock exchanges on Monday, listing at Rs 1,200 apiece on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), up 37.77 per cent as compared to IPO issue price of Rs 871 per share.

On the BSE, the shares of auto components maker started trading at Rs 1,193.80 apiece, reflecting a jump of 37.06 per cent from the issue price. Dhoot Transmission's initial public offering (IPO) opened for public subscription on August 10. The auto components manufacturer Dhoot Transmission Ltd set a price band for its Rs 3,067-crore initial share sale at Rs 829-871 per share. The subscription period ended on August 12.

Meanwhile, GMP for the Dhoot Transmission IPO remained high at 29 per cent over the IPO price. According to investorgain.com, last updated Aug 10th 2026, 09:37 AM. With this, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 1130, up 29.74 per cent as compared to the upper price band of Rs 871.

IPO Details This IPO includes a fresh issuance of equity shares totalling up to Rs 1,400 crore, alongside an Offer For Sale (OFS) of up to 1.91 crore equity shares by Mangalam Capital Private Ltd and BC Asia Investments XV Limited, an affiliate of the private equity firm Bain Capital.

Also Read: IPO Alert: 7 New IPOs To Hit Market This Week, Set To Raise Over Rs 6,400 Crore Shares Reservations The offer structure reserves 50 per cent for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs), and designates the remaining 35 per cent for retail participants. Additionally, equity shares valued up to Rs 6 crore are set aside for qualifying employees, who will receive a Rs 80 discount per share relative to the final offer price.