Gem Aromatics IPO Day 3: Gem Aromatics Ltd (GAL) is a special ingredient manufacturer specialising in essential oils and derivatives from mint and clove oil-- it serves various industries such as oral care, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The company has launched a fully priced IPO (initial public offering) of Rs 13,884,615 shares to raise approximately Rs 451.25 crore, that will be used to repay borrowings and for general corporate purposes. Here are more details about the IPO:

Gem Aromatics IPO Details:

Opening Date: The first day the IPO opened for subscription was August 18, 2025.

Closing Date: Today, August 21, 2025, is the last day of subscription. The IPO has already been oversubscribed in the first two days.

Gem Aromatics IPO Price Band: The range within which investors can place their bids for the shares is set between Rs 309 to Rs 325 per share.

Gem Aromatics IPO Lot Size: The lot size investment for sNII is 14 lots (644 shares), amounting to Rs 2,09,300, and for bNII, it is 67 lots (3,082 shares), amounting to Rs 10,01,650.

GAL IPO Subscription Status: On August 21, 2025 (Day 3), Gem Aromatics IPO has been subscribed a total of 4.85 times, with the Retail category subscribed 4.80 times, the QIB (Ex Anchor) 1.52 times, and the NII 9.40 times.

GAL IPO Allotment Date: The basis of allotment will be done on Friday, August 22, 2025, and the allotted shares will be credited to one's demat account by Monday, August 25, 2025. One can check Gem Aromatics IPO allotment status then.