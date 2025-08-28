Gold Rate Today: Gold prices in India continued their upward trend today, August 28, 2025, with a notable increase across all purities. This surge has been primarily driven by robust domestic demand during the festive season and ongoing global economic uncertainty due to U.S. tariffs and the Russia-Ukraine war. All of these factors make gold an attractive safe-haven asset.

The price of 24-carat gold has increased by Rs 1, bringing the rate to Rs 10,245 per gram.

Similarly, the rate for 22-carat gold has risen by Rs 1 to Rs 9,391 per gram, and 18-carat gold is now priced at Rs 7,684 per gram, also up by Rs 1.

ALSO READ: PM-Kisan 21st Installment: Govt Directs Banks To Resolve Issues For Timely Payments

Here is a city-wise breakdown of gold prices in India:

Delhi

In Delhi, the price of 24-carat gold per gram stands at Rs 10,259. For 22-carat gold, the rate is Rs 9,405 per gram, while 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 7,695 per gram.

Mumbai

The financial capital, Mumbai, sees the rate for 24-carat gold at Rs 10,244 per gram. The price for 22-carat gold is Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold is at Rs 7,683 per gram.

Chennai

In Chennai, 24-carat gold is priced at Rs 10,244 per gram. The 22-carat gold rate is Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold is available for Rs 7,770 per gram.

Kolkata

Kolkata's gold rates are similar to Mumbai, with 24-carat gold at Rs 10,244 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold at Rs 7,683 per gram.

Bangalore

The IT hub of Bangalore has 24-carat gold priced at Rs 10,244 per gram. The rate for 22-carat gold is Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold costs Rs 7,683 per gram.

ALSO READ: Trump’s 50% Tariffs Hit India: Which Export Sectors Face Heavy Losses And Which Remain Unaffected

Hyderabad

In Hyderabad, 24-carat gold is available for Rs 10,244 per gram. The price for 22-carat gold is Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold is priced at Rs 7,683 per gram.

Pune

The city of Pune is seeing the price of 24-carat gold at Rs 10,244 per gram. For 22-carat gold, the rate is Rs 9,390 per gram, and 18-carat gold is Rs 7,683 per gram.

Ahmedabad and Vadodara

Both Ahmedabad and Vadodara have the same gold prices, with 24-carat gold at Rs 10,249 per gram, 22-carat gold at Rs 9,395 per gram, and 18-carat gold at Rs 7,687 per gram.