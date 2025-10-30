Gold Price Today: There was a slight decline in gold yesterday on October 29. However, today there is a significant fall in gold prices. Along with this, the price of silver also appears to be decreasing, whereas yesterday, silver had seen a rise.

Around 10 am, gold is down by more than Rs 300 per 10 grams. Meanwhile, silver has seen a fall of more than Rs 200 per kg.

Let's find out the current prices of gold and silver across the country.

What Is The Price Of Gold Today?

At 10:29 am on MCX, the price of 10 grams of gold is trading at Rs 120,295. This marks a fall of Rs 371 per 10 grams. So far, gold has recorded a low of Rs 118,665 per 10 grams and a high of Rs 120,666 per 10 grams.