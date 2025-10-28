Gold, Silver Prices On October 28: Gold prices continued their downward trend on Tuesday, entering a correction phase following a record-breaking rally during the Diwali season. In Mumbai, 24-carat gold was priced at Rs 1,23,270 per 10 grams, while 22-carat gold was selling at Rs 1,12,990 per 10 grams.

Silver prices also dipped slightly, trading at Rs 1,54,900 per kg. Check City-wise Gold, Silver Prices On October 28 City 22K Gold (per 10gm) 24K Gold (per 10gm) Delhi Rs 1,13,140 Rs 1,23,420 Jaipur Rs 1,13,140 Rs 1,23,420 Ahmedabad Rs 1,13,040 Rs 1,23,320 Pune Rs 1,13,040 Rs 1,23,320 Mumbai Rs 1,12,990 Rs 1,23,270 Hyderabad Rs 1,12,990 Rs 1,23,270 Chennai Rs 1,12,990 Rs 1,23,270 Bengaluru Rs 1,12,990 Rs 1,23,270 Kolkata Rs 1,12,990 Rs 1,23,270 In global markets, US spot gold slipped by around 0.33 per cent, trading at 3,991 per ounce as of 9:20 AM IST. Silver remained steady at 46.02 per ounce.

Gold prices in India are largely impacted by international trends, import duties, taxes, and currency exchange rate fluctuations, all of which contribute to daily pricing across the country.