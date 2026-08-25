Taxpayers who have income from business or profession that is not subject to audit have only a few days left to file their income tax return (ITR) for assessment year 2026-27 (AY2026-27). Meanwhile, the income tax department has urged such taxpayers to file their ITRs for AY 2026-27 before the August 31 deadline.

In a social media post on August 25, the income tax department informed that over 2 crore ITR 3 and ITR-4 were filed on the e-filing portal till August 20. These numbers took the total Income Tax returns filed for AY27 to over 6.5 crore, including over 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2--- which were filed by the due date of July 31.

"31st August 2026 is the due date for filing ITRs for AY 2026-27 for taxpayers with business or professional income who are not subject to audit. Be the tax hero who files on time," the I-T department said in a post on X.

ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-6, ITR-7 Eligibility

- ITR-3 is for individuals and Hindu Undivided Families (HUFs) who have income from a proprietary business or profession.

- ITR-4 is for small and medium taxpayers, while ITR-5 is filed by firms and Limited Liability Partnerships, and Cooperative Societies.

- ITR-6 is filed by companies registered under the Companies Act, and ITR-7 by trusts and charitable institutions.

- A taxpayer who falls in the non-audit category can file the applicable ITR (ITR-3, ITR-4, ITR-5 or ITR-7) by the deadline.

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July 31 Deadline For ITR-1 And ITR-2

For ITR-1 and ITR-2, the deadline for filing for the Assessment Year 2026-27 was July 31. According to official data, over 5.9 crore ITR-1 and ITR-2 returns were filed till the deadline.

ITR-1 (Sahaj) Eligibility

ITR 1 Eligibility: A citizen who is earning up to Rs 50 lakh in total income from salary, interest, two properties, some other defined sources, including capital gains under section 112A up to Rs 1.25 lakh, and agricultural income up to Rs 5,000.