Partner countries are utilising free trade agreements (FTAs) benefits better than Indian exporters, the Reserve Bank of India governor said on Friday, emphasising that Indian companies should make the most of such pacts. The governor noted that only 20-30 per cent of eligible Indian exporters are taking advantage of lower tariffs under FTAs. He pointed out that utilisation of FTAs by Indian exporters is "remarkably low" under such agreements. "It is remarkably low compared with 60-70 per cent utilisation by partner countries' exports to India. It is an opportunity we are leaving on the table," The RBI governor said during a speech at the SME Finance and Investment Summit.

India Signs Many FTAs In recent years, India has signed Free Trade Agreements (FTAs) with several countries, including the UAE, Australia, the UK and New Zealand in the last five years. Some of these have not yet come into force, while others are under negotiation.

Malhotra urged Indian exporters to learn from FTAs related to their sector, invest in quality, standards and certification and seek available support from relevant bodies. Also Read: Old Pension Scheme Revival, 20% Relief: What Central Government Pensioners Want From 8th CPC Businesses Should Focus On Their Strengths: Malhotra Addressing the small business owners, he urged them to compete on their own strengths and see the support provided by the agencies as a catalyst, not a crutch. Specifically, he suggested that small businesses can leverage programs such as account aggregators, trade receivable platforms, and unified lending interfaces, among other avenues, to strengthen their financial resources. "Look beyond bank loans to equity, venture capital, leasing and factoring, matching the instrument to the stage of your business," the RBI Governor said. Also read: India-US Trade Deal Nears Finalisation As Roadmap Takes Shape: What We Know No Extension For NPA Recognition Rejecting a request to extend the recognition of non-performing assets (NPAs) in MSME loans from 90 days to 180 days, Malhotra suggested that small businesses should focus on better negotiation of loan terms with their lenders. He said obtaining a longer moratorium period in line with cash flow could prevent loans from slipping into NPAs.

In a speech to lenders as well as RBI colleagues, Malhotra urged the authorities to be more transparent with small businesses. This will improve the quality of decisions and help formulate better policies, he stressed. Taking inspiration from the advice given by Union Cabinet Secretary TV Somanathan, Malhotra said it was very important to meet people from the business community, and there was no ulterior motive behind it. He assured businessmen that the Reserve Bank would further strengthen credit availability to the sector, removing constraints on the MSME sector, the "lifeblood" of any economy. AI Can Generate Much Economic Value Citing a 2025 survey, the governor said artificial intelligence (AI) could create up to $685 billion in economic value for the MSME sector as only 5 per cent of MSMEs are actively using AI.

He urged small businesses to invest in the technology. (With Inputs From PTI)