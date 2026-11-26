Tata Trusts, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT) have decided to take a legal route against the reappointment of N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman of Tata Sons–the holding company of Tata Group’s companies. The Trust have passed a resolution to move the Bombay High Court, taking the Noel Tata or Tata Trust vs Tata Sons dispute a step further.

The dispute between Tata Trusts and Tata Sons erupted in mid-September 2026, and the reappointment of N. Chandrasekaran as executive chairman and a division among board members over the listing of Tata Sons were the two major reasons.

Let’s understand the Tata Trusts vs Tata Sons dispute and a timeline of when the rift within India’s conglomerate began.

The tensions have taken many turns since then. Meanwhile, the RBI refused Tata Trust's request to relax regulations, rejecting the trust's application to deregister Tata Sons as an Upper Layer NBFC.

According to RBI's guidelines, Tata Sons is an Upper-Layer Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC-UL), and it has to comply with norms, including mandatory stock exchange listing.

Tata Sons Vs Tata Trusts: Dispute Timeline August 12, 2026 N Chandrasekaran announced his resignation, saying he would seek reappointment after his tenure ends on February 20 Next year. His decision was prompted after Noel Tata expressed a desire to find a new Chair and executive director. Tata Trusts accepted the resignation and requested a selection committee to find a successor.

September 12, 2026 RBI rejected Tata Sons' request to de-register the company as a Core Investment Company (CIC). This brings Tata Sons under a regulatory mandate to go public. September 17, 2026 A board meeting of Tata Sons took place and passed two controversial resolutions. The first one was Chandrasekaran's reappointment for another five-year term with a vote of 4–1. Tata Trusts Chairman Noel Tata voted against the resolution.

Additionally, the board voted in favour of the public listing of Tata Sons. September 20, 2026 Tata Trusts Declares Vote "Illegal". Tata Trusts has a 66 per cent holding in Tata Sons. September 28 – October 2026 A merger plan of Tata Group companies such as Tata Electronics Systems Solutions and Tata Consulting Engineers into Tata Sons was proposed as a structural alternative to avoid an IPO. Meanwhile, A split was seen among the members of the Trust as well. November 25, 2026 Trusts Vote to Go to Court. Following a lack of satisfactory responses from Tata Sons since September, SDTT and RDTT passed circular resolutions by a 3–2 majority (with Srinivasan and Singh dissenting) authorising legal action against Tata Sons and six directors.