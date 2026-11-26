Two Tata Trusts, Sir Dorabji Tata Trust (SDTT) and the RD Tata Trust (RDTT), have passed a resolution to move the Bombay High Court challenging the decision of Tata Sons to reappoint N Chandrasekaran as executive chairman for a second five-year term.

The two trusts have also decided to file separate lawsuits against the board, seeking Rs 50 crore and its six directors, seeking Rs 15 crore as damages. The amount will be sought with an 18 per cent annual interest.

The lawsuits contend that the board's resolution, passed on September 17, to reappoint Chandrasekaran was invalid on the grounds that it did not secure the affirmative vote required under Article 121 of Tata Sons' Articles of Association (AoA).

The Trusts will also seek immediate relief from the court to prevent Chandrasekaran from casting his vote at the November 30 board meeting in the event of a split among the nominee directors.

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What Tata Trust argues against Chandrasekaran's reappointment

The Tata Trusts have centred the dispute on special provisions in Tata Sons' AoA, which governs decisions that require the affirmative support of a majority of directors nominated by the Tata Trusts.

The trusts collectively hold around 66 per cent of Tata Sons. They have two nominee directors on the board of Tata Sons - Noel Tata and Venu Srinivasan. Noel Tata had voted against Chandrasekaran's reappointment while Srinivasan had voted in favour.