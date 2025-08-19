Online Gaming Bill: The union cabinet on Tuesday cleared a bill to regulate online gaming, and it is likely to be tabled in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday, reported PTI, citing sources. The bill raises concerns over addiction and fraud associated with online gaming and is expected to bring the gaming industry under a legal framework. It is also expected to bring provisions for severe penalty and punishment in case of violations of the rules. Apart from this, the bill is also likely to prohibit celebrities from promoting the betting-related gaming apps. The government has clarified that the gaming industry needs to be regulated and brought under a legal framework, as the cases of forgery have surged in the past few months.

Online Gaming Bill: Here are the key provisions

- The bill is expected to differentiate the games designed for entertainment and those involving money and gambling.

- The games designed for entertainment purposes are likely to be included as part of global Olympiads in the upcoming few years.

- The bill is expected to designate the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology as the regulator for online gaming.

- While unauthorised betting carries a fine and jail term under the Bhartiya Nyaya Samhita (BNS), the punishment is not the same in all the states.

- The reports also suggest that the bill might bring betting-related gaming apps under the GST category of "sin goods," ensuring a levy of 40 per cent.

- The bill is also likely to restrict celebrities from promoting betting-related gaming apps, and legal action is possible in cases of violation.

- The government is bringing the changes as the online gaming industry has witnessed a significant boost in the past few years. The bill is likely to prevent misuse and ensure safeguards against the frauds and illegal activities.

- The bill has been introduced after the opposition parties accused the central government of not giving attention to the surge in cases of unlawful activities associated with betting-related gaming apps.