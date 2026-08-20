Tempsens Instrument (India) Limited's initial public offering (IPO) was fully subscribed within hours, receiving over 2.70 times the 270 per cent subscription till 12:24 PM after the share sale opened for subscription at 10:00 AM today, August 20, 2026. The GMP for the IPO is Rs 232 or 77 per cent above the IPO price, showing alignment with the bidding demand. The price band for the share sale was fixed at Rs 285-300 per share.

The Rs 650 crore book-built issue was subscribed 2.74 times, receiving bids for 4,16,71,650 shares against 1,51,81,667 total issued shares till 12:24 PM, as per data on National Stock Exchange (NSE). Tempsens Instruments IPO GMP Tempsens Instruments (India) IPO latest GMP is Rs 232, last updated at 11:57 AM on investorgain--a grey market tracking platform. This estimates the potential listing price for the Tempsens Instruments IPO at Rs 532, up 77.33 per cent from the upper band of the IPO price--Rs 300.

The grey market is an unofficial market where traders show interest in the shares before listing. Also Read: Domestic Brokerage Initiates 'Buy' Call For These 3 Stocks; Sees 20% Uptick Potential Tempsens Instrument IPO Subscription Status Qualified institutional investors led the bidding race, placing 4.99 times bids against reserved shares for them, followed by the Employees segment- 4.90 times. The retail category was subscribed 3.32 times till the time mentioned above. Shares reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs) did not get much attention--subscription was at 0.02 times.

Also Read: Closing Auction Session: Why SEBI Believes It Can Now Catch Market Manipulation 'Relatively Easily' Non-Institutional Investors Category- 4.99 times

Employees Category - 4.90 times

Retail Individual Investors Category- 3.32 times

Qualified institutional Buyers category - 0.02 times