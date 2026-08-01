Rahul took some time to come back out after the short tea break in Galle. He appeared to be in discomfort and was struggling to move his fingers. The physio came onto the field to check on him, but Rahul eventually walked off and was replaced by captain Shubman Gill.

Kotak said Rahul was “absolutely fine” by the end of the day and is expected to return to the crease on Sunday.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak has played down concerns over KL Rahul’s fitness after the batter retired hurt for 77 on the opening day of the first Test against Sri Lanka at Galle International Stadium in Galle.

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Despite Rahul’s early exit, India finished the day in a strong position at 288/2. Rahul had played a patient 162-ball innings for 77, while Devdutt Padikkal remained unbeaten on a brilliant 131 off 178 balls.

“KL batted really well. I think he was getting only cramps. So by the end of the day, he was fine. Probably once you start getting cramps, you get it in the hamstring, you get it in the groin, you get it in your hand. But at the moment he looks absolutely fine. So he should be good to go tomorrow," Kotak said, as quoted by PTI.

Kotak also praised Rahul for his ability to adapt to different roles in the Indian team. He pointed out that Rahul can open in Test cricket while also batting in the middle order in limited-overs cricket when the team needs him there.

“See, he is someone, when he plays in one-day (match), as if you have seen him, he bats at number 6 or 5. So when you are a senior batsman, and if you are open to bat at any number and help the team, I think that is a great player to have. So for a team, he is very useful. In a red-ball match, he opens; in a one-day match, he bats wherever required. Now, the way he is batting, he is taking a lot of responsibility; he is trying to create a lot of partnerships, and that is something really good to have, and he has been very, very consistent," he added.

Coming back to the first Test match between India and Sri Lanka, the Shubman Gill-led side ended the day on a strong note as Devdutt Padikkal's unbeaten century helped the side to put up a mammoth 288/2.