Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made it clear that he would be ready to return to the Indian team if the selectors give him another chance. The veteran pacer also said he would be willing to play at the 2027 ODI World Cup if he gets the opportunity.

For now, Bhuvneshwar is focused on playing competitive cricket for Lucknow Falcons in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The 36-year-old continues to work on his game and remains active in domestic and franchise cricket.

ALSO READ: Delhi Capitals Star Arrested On Rape Charges Following Medical Student’s Complaint

When asked on Sunday if he would be interested in making a comeback for the 2027 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar did not hesitate.

“Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,” Kumar said.

Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022. His most recent international appearance came in the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on November 22 that year.

Since then, he has stayed involved in domestic and franchise cricket. His performances in the IPL have also kept him in the discussion whenever India’s pace-bowling options are considered.