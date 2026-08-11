Bhuvneshwar Kumar has made it clear that he would be ready to return to the Indian team if the selectors give him another chance. The veteran pacer also said he would be willing to play at the 2027 ODI World Cup if he gets the opportunity.
For now, Bhuvneshwar is focused on playing competitive cricket for Lucknow Falcons in the Uttar Pradesh T20 League. The 36-year-old continues to work on his game and remains active in domestic and franchise cricket.
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When asked on Sunday if he would be interested in making a comeback for the 2027 World Cup, Bhuvneshwar did not hesitate.
“Why would I say no if I get a call? Absolutely ready,” Kumar said.
Bhuvneshwar last played for India in November 2022. His most recent international appearance came in the third T20I against New Zealand in Napier on November 22 that year.
Since then, he has stayed involved in domestic and franchise cricket. His performances in the IPL have also kept him in the discussion whenever India’s pace-bowling options are considered.
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Bhuvneshwar leaves comeback decision to selectors
Bhuvneshwar had an impressive IPL 2026 season with Royal Challengers Bengaluru and played a key role in their title-winning campaign. He finished the tournament with 28 wickets from 16 matches and an economy rate of 7.95.
His experience, ability to move the new ball and calmness in pressure situations continue to be among his biggest strengths. His recent IPL performances could give the selectors another option to consider as India prepare for the 2027 ODI World Cup.
However, Bhuvneshwar made it clear that he has not joined the UP T20 League with the specific aim of earning an India recall.
“Honestly, I cannot say exactly how ready I am. My job is to play cricket and that is why I have come here to play in the UP T20 league. I didn’t come here with the intention of moving to another place or reaching another level.
He also said that deciding whether he is ready for international cricket is ultimately the selectors’ responsibility.
“We play IPL knowing we have to perform and win matches for the team, but I didn’t come here to the UP T20 league hoping to get picked elsewhere or because someone said something. How prepared I am is not for me to decide; the rest is the selectors’ call,” he said.
For now, Bhuvneshwar's attention remains on performing for Lucknow Falcons and continuing to play domestic cricket. If he can maintain his recent form, his experience and ability with the new ball could keep him in contention for an India comeback ahead of the 2027 World Cup.